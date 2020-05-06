Call of Duty New Game to Launch This Year, Confirms Activision: What Could it Be?

Call of Duty, one of the most popular games of all time, will get a new game in its massively celebrated series before the end of 2020. The news comes via CoD developer Activision's latest earnings call, where it stated that the game publishing and developer house will have a "robust" content lineup for the year, which would be headlined by a "premium" Call of Duty title. This pretty much confirms that a new, AAA Call of Duty game is in the works, although almost no details are available about it on the internet.

Speculations on what the upcoming Call of Duty game could be has seen enthusiasts suggest that Activision may introduce a new chapter of the Black Ops portfolio. This is being suggested since Call of Duty's big game for 2019 was a reboot of the Modern Warfare series, and it would hence be quite fitting if Call of Duty returned to the Black Ops series this year. Nothing else, however, has been released yet — Activision's announcement of a top of the line Call fo Duty game comes as a major surprise to almost everyone involved.

Apart from the new Call of Duty game, Activision has further said that there will be two more new games based on "library IP" from the house. This suggests that reboots, new chapters or iteratively new editions of existing Activision games may also be launched this year. Numerous reports on the internet in recent times have suggested that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise will see a reboot in 2020, while other speculations in gaming forums expect a possible return of the Crash Bandicoot title.

The new AAA title in the Call of Duty series may be squarely pit against Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is an equally popular and iconic series of games that have seen significant evolution over time. With a holiday 2020 launch for Valhalla scheduled, it now remains to be seen if Activision manages to match rival house Ubisoft by introducing the new Call of Duty game around the same time as well.