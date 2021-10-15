Call Of Duty: Vanguard Coming On November 5, Makers Showcase Zombie Mode In New Trailer

Famous shooting game franchise Call of Duty is getting a new game, Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game will launch on November 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will be getting a new Zombies game mode this year as well. A new trailer from Activision and Sledgehammer Games shows what the Zombie mode will look like. The game has been majorly developed by Sledgehammer Games. The game is set in World War II and according to the trailer, a Nazi captain named Von List makes use of a special relic to gain knowledge and the ability to bring back the dead.

The new trailer shows WWII-era weapons, and players jumping into portals, activating crystal swords, placing rings of fire on the ground. According to a blog post by Treyarch, the studio that developed the Zombies Mode on Call of Duty: Vanguard, the first map in the game is named Der Anfang (The Beginning) and it will transport gamers to Stalingrad in 1944. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombie mode adds the Altar of Covenants which is a new randomized perk system. After returning from a portal to upgrade their gear, players will be able to sacrifice a new item to the Altar of Covenants, which will in turn offer them a random ability.

Any experience users earn while playing Zombies will count towards Vanguard’s Battle Pass, which also shares progression between multiplayer and Warzone. The mode will also support cross-platform play between different consoles.

