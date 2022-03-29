Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Latest Game In Popular FPS Franchise Is Going Free For Two Weeks: All Details Here

Call of Duty fans will get the latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free for two weeks starting tomorrow, March 30, 2022. During the free access period, users will be able to access select maps and modes in order to experience the new game. Activision announced the free access through a blog post which will be limited to Multiplayer mode and will include the new maps in Call of Duty Vanguard: Season 2 - Casablanca and Gondola. The free access will be live till April 13 and users will also be able to access other Multiplayer maps like Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, and more.

The two new Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 maps are Casablanca and Gondola. Out of these, Casablanca is a medium-sized map that will engage players in close and long-range tactics. Gondola is also a medium sized three-lane map which focuses more on close-combat. The free access for Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer also includies a new large-map objective set in the Alps. Here, the objective is to capture all bases to win a match. As mentioned, users will be able to access other multiplayer maps like Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, and Radar. There are three modes - Domination, Control, and Hardpoint.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer will be free for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC users starting March 30 till April 13. Users can download the game by going to the Call of Duty website. Call of Duty: Vanguard is otherwise priced at Rs 4,999 onwards for the Standard Edition for PlayStation 4. The game is priced at Rs 5,999 onwards for the PlayStation 5. Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched in November 2021.

Last week, Activision also announced a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg. This will bring Snoop Dogg to the game as a special operator and his flashy accessories will also be available for users. Snoop Dogg and his accessories will be available for Call of Duty: Vanguard user through a lucky draw starting April 1, 2022.

