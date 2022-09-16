Call of Duty Warzone Now Available For Pre-Registration: Here Are All Details

With BGMI off the scene, Activision will benefit from launching the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, as the game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Battle Royale games have seen a rapid surge in player bases across different games, but Call of Duty Warzone Mobile looks to one up other games like Apex Legends Mobile and now defunct BGMI in India. During the event, Activision had also announced that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be launching on November 16, 2022.

WATCH VIDEO: Confused Which Smartphone To Buy Under Rs 30,000? Here Are Some Of Our Fav Phones (September 2022)

Activision announced that the game will be heading to both Android and iOS in 2023, and is now available for pre-registration. To sign up, you need to head to the Google Play Store > In the search box, type Call of Duty Warzone > Once the Call of Duty game page opens, click on the pre-register button > You are now registered and Google will remind you when the game launches in full and also pre-install the game.

Activision has ensure that the game in under active development, while ensuring a smooth collaboration between the various Activision Call of Duty teams spread across the globe including Beenox, Shanghai and and Digital Legends.

Moreover, like the PC and console counterpart, Call of Duty Warzone mobile will support up to 120 players. But surprisingly, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will also allow for cross-progression for a more “connected” experience.

Watch Video: iOS 16 Launched: Here Are The Top Three iOS 16 Features

Activision has confirmed the availability of maps including Verdansk and the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 map – Al Mazah in the future. Additionally, Contracts, Second Chance, Buy Stations and Roll and Take Off modes have also been confirmed.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here