Can Indian Government Make Google, Facebook Pay Publications for News, After Australia?

Of late, the Australian government struck out at Facebook and Google, two of the biggest global technology giants. The national government underlined how the tech majors stand in a position where they can abuse their market power, and suggest that they take such actions in order to stifle revenue that should rightfully belong to the ones using their platform. The case in point are news publications, and the revenue commissions that Google and Facebook take from them. It is, in a way, a classic chicken-and-egg case – do publications owe Google for providing a democratic, global platform that was non-existent without them? Or, does Google owe publications for creating content that makes them who they are?

Interestingly, a recent argument on The Economic Times has raised an all-important question amidst this chicken-and-egg encounter – if Australia can push for such a move, can India not do so too, therefore drawing more (and probably deserving) revenue to stricken publications across India? As N.S. Nappinai, senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and founder of Cyber Saathi, explains to News18, the case is not quite as simple as India following a certain step just because something is being done by a fellow government.

“The Indian government would make a move for regulating the revenue sharing model between traditional news publications and technology giants, only if it seems a public benefit use case for doing so. Our government was quite vocal when it came to establishing a digital tax on the revenues generated by big tech companies, so it would be wrong to say that they do not have any interest in regulating technology companies. However, there has to be a revenue aspect beyond the income tax angle, or something that would benefit the public, for the government to intervene,” says Nappinai.

Following the steps taken by the Australian government, reports state that the Canadian government is also considering the imposition of restrictions on revenue sharing between technology companies and news publications in the country. The European Union is also mulling over the imposition of extensive fees on technology giants, on this note. However, Nappinai adds that it would be wrong for people to assume that just because a fellow government has taken a certain step, the Indian government may also follow suit on it without deliberating on a clear benefit factor here.

Does it, then, really not have a clear benefit factor? Going beyond traditional and mainstream media networks, the presence of Google and Facebook is a massive factor for independent, smaller publications and blogs to rank and publish their content on. Manan Vyas, founder of independent policy blog Qrius, says that contrary to the raised argument, he is in fact more than satisfied with how the internet works for the Indian news and content ecosystem right now. “The way I see it, Facebook and Google are the best sources of free traffic to publishers. So, there is no question of making them pay for traffic that they are sending to publishers. Without both of them, independent publishers will struggle. In today's time, most of my traffic comes from Google Search,” Vyas says.

What, then, about news publications who feel hard done by the revenue share they are compulsorily paying to companies such as Facebook and Google? Varun Singh Kalra, a New Delhi-based advocate who has worked on a paper understanding the policy aspect of the issue, tells News18, "From a legal perspective, the news agencies in India, in order to get a share of the revenue from social media giants, can take recourse of Copyright and Competition laws. The scope of the Copyright Law in India is very narrow, as 'news' per se is not copyrightable unless the news agency can prove putting in a substantial amount of labour, skill and capital in covering and presenting that story/news."

It is this that Nappinai highlights as the key reason why regulation on news partnerships may not be on the Indian government’s mind right now. Kalra agrees too, stating, "Advertisers have not completely shifted from newspapers to social media platforms, but it is only a matter of time when an amendment in these laws will be crucial for the survival of news agencies." It is, therefore, not a case of not having precedent – Nappinai highlights Section 31D of the Copyright Act, 1957, which establishes statutory licensing regulatory framework to guide broadcasters and publishers on copyright and revenue sharing. The case, as she highlights, is largely a matter of when and at what point might the Indian government find Google and Facebook’s actions to be interfering of public discourse and a demerit towards homegrown industries of India. Until then, it would be premature to expect the Indian government to follow suit on an international trend.