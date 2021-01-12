Can OnePlus Band Challenge Mi Smart Band 5 in Wearable Space? Here's How the Two Compare on Paper

OnePlus has launched its first wearable smart device in India namely the OnePlus Band. Priced at Rs 2,499, the smart band directly competes against Xiaomi's highly popular Mi Smart Band 5 that comes with the same price tag. Both the devices look similar in terms of design and include several useful health-related features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep tracker. In case you're planning to buy a new fitness band at an affordable range, here is a comparison between the two on paper.

Design: Both OnePlus Band and Mi Smart Band 5 feature a rectangular 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126x294 pixels resolution and round edges. The two devices also support touch controls and come with adjustable brightness. The fitness bands by the two Chinese brands further come with a black colour body, though OnePlus is offering Navy and Tangerine Gray wrist straps, sold separately at Rs 399 each. The OnePlus Band and the Mi Smart Band 5 have 5ATM water-resistant rating, meaning they are water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Features: The OnePlus Band comes with an array of sensors that includes sleep tracker, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. It supports 13 exercise modes such as Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training. Additionally, it also packs SpO2 monitoring to track users' blood oxygen levels. The OnePlus Band can be managed via the OnePlus Health app.

In contrast, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with 11 exercise modes namely, Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Running, Indoor Swim, Free Exercise, Indoor Riding, Elliptical Machine, Rope Skipping, and Yoga. It offers a PAI score (Personal Activity Intelligence) to allow users to track health activities thoroughly. Similar to OnePlus Band, users can track heart rate and sleep patterns. Both the devices further provide real-time message notifications, incoming call alerts, call rejection, music playback controls, and a remote camera shutter button.

Battery and Connectivity: The OnePlus Bands packs a 100mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life per charge. The Mi Smart Band 5, on the other hand, is also said to offer same battery life, though it carries a relatively larger 125mAh battery. The duo also supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

Price: Both OnePlus Band and Mi Smart Band 5 come with a price tag of Rs 2,499. The OnePlus fitness band will go on sale through OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets from January 13.