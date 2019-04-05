Can Snap Games Help Snapchat Hold on to Users as it Battles With Instagram Stories And TikTok?

In the face of some rather tough competition from Instagram Stories and new apps such as TikTok vying for attention, Snap Inc is surely trying out new things. The company has announced Snap Games for the Snapchat app. The addition of games to the social media platform is an attempt to keep the younger users hooked to the Snapchat app.Snap Games initially comes with six titles. The Bitmoji Party game lets you play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games. Then there is the Tiny Royale game is a battle royale title from developers Zynga. The Snake Squad from developers Game Closure is an action game where you and your crew have to be the last ones standing. If you are a fan of racing games, the C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab lets you enjoy some drifting fun around the racetracks. The Zombie Rescue Squad from developers PikPok is where you and your squad will rescue survivors from a zombie-infested city. Finally, the Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, is where you need to collaborate with your friends to build your village.Snap Games will be available within the Snapchat app, via the chat bar. There is no need to install another app. “You can see which friends you’re playing with, send them a chat, or even talk live with voice chat. It feels like you’re sitting shoulder to shoulder, playing on the same screen,” says Snap in an official statement. Incidentally, there will be six second adverts during the gameplay, and these cannot be skipped—an attempt to boost revenue.Snap has been facing some tough competition recently. The Facebook owned Instagram already has around 400 million daily active users on its Stories feature, which is more than twice of Snapchat’s daily users. Then there is new competition in the form of TikTok, an app owned by Chinese company Bytedance.