Candy Crush Saga Has Unlimited Lives as a Free Surprise For You This Week

Mobile game developer King is offering a neat little surprise for the millions who may be sitting at home because of the Coronavirus lockdown and getting bored out of their wits. The dev says that Candy Crush Saga gamers will get unlimited lives this week, for free, to play the game without stressing out about minor details. This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the Candy Crush Saga game, and the free lives goodies are available till April 5 . But that’s not all. If you play any of the other games from the King portfolio, you could be in for the same free unlimited lives surprise there also—these games are Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga.

King, the developers of Candy Crush Saga, are a part of the new #PlayApartTogether initiative by the gaming industry, which has also been supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), to promote guidelines and awareness about the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and how to stay protected. “We’ve partnered with @WHO to encourage our players to #PlayApartTogether. The best thing we can do to protect one another is to spend some time apart and follow physical distancing guidelines. To help, we’re offering unlimited lives across most of our games until 5th April,” they say.

