Cannot Find Recycle Bin On Your Windows Desktop? Do Not Panic, Follow These Steps

It has been around for a long time. The familiar Recycle Bin sitting on your Windows desktop. Since Windows 95, Recycle Bin has always been a standard feature of the operating system. It is a trash management system that allows you to delete files you don’t need anymore, but also a quick glance at what you indeed are deleting. The Recycle Bin icon is generally found on the top-left corner of the Desktop, among other constants like the ‘My computer’ and ‘Start.’ Sometimes, the icon does not appear on Desktop, and users seldom know how to bring it back in sight. But worry not, because there are multiple ways of accessing the Recycle Bin.

Windows Search Bar

- Click on the windows search bar at the bottom left of the Desktop.

- Type ‘Recycle Bin’ in the search box.

- Choose ‘Recycle Bin’ from the search results displayed.

- The Run Command Dialog Box

- To open the Run Command Dialog Box, press Windows key + R on the keyboard.

- The dialogue box will appear. In the search bar, type’ shell:RecycleBinFolder,’ and press enter.

- Recycle Bin will open on the screen.

The Start Menu

- To access the Recycle Bin, click the ‘Start’ button at the bottom-left corner of the screen.

- From the options, locate Recycle Bin and click to launch the feature.

- In case the Recycle Bin does not appear on the Start menu, here’s how you can add it:

- In the windows search bar, and type ‘Recycle Bin.’

- Press’ Enter,’ and the search results will appear.

- Right-click on the Recycle Bin icon and select ‘Pin to Start.’ You can now access Recycle Bin through the Start menu.

Windows 10 File Explorer

- Open the file explorer through the Windows search bar or the Start menu.

- Once opened, right-click on a blank area in the file explorer window.

- In the menu that appears, select ‘Show All Folders.’ You will see the entire list of files, including Recycle Bin.

- Select the Recycle Bin option.

File Explorer Address Bar

Another option to access the Recycle Bin through the file explorer is the Address Bar. In the Address Bar, click the right-pointing arrow on the far-left of the bar. The arrow becomes a down-pointing arrow with a list of options. In the list, select Recycle Bin.

The Command Prompt

- Press the Windows Key + R on the keyboard to access the Run Command Dialog Box.

- In the dialogue box, type ‘CMD’ and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. It will open an elevated command prompt.

- Once the command prompt appears on the screen, type ‘start shell:RecycleBinFolder,’ and press Enter.

Use PowerShell

Follow the steps mentioned in above, but instead of typing ‘CMD,’ type ‘PowerShell.’ The rest of the steps are alike.

Desktop Configuration

- On the Desktop, right-click anywhere in the blank area. A menu appears.

- In the menu, select ‘View.’

- In the side menu that appears, tick the ‘Show desktop icons’ option.

Deactivate Tablet Mode

The tablet mode, although handy, can hide your desktop icons, including the Recycle Bin. To deactivate it, if you’re in Tablet mode, go to the System Notification icon on the far bottom-right of the Desktop. Locate the Tablet Mode button. If the button is blue in colour, then the system is in Tablet Mode. Click on it to switch it back to Desktop.

