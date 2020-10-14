Canon EOS M50 Mark II With Improved Eye AF and Viewfinder Launched, Priced at Rs. 58,995

Canon has announced the launch of Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless that is aimed at photography enthusiasts who do occasional live streaming. The new Canon camera comes with features such as enhanced eye-tracking AF and a continuous shooting speed of up to 7.4fps with servo AF. The new AF modes will allow users to capture multiple shots of moving subjects such as children or pets even when they are at a distance. The newly launched camera succeeds the EOS M50 that gained massive popularity among the vlogger community.

The EOS M50 Mark II comes with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor with up to f/6.3 lens. It also supports movie digital zoom of up to 10x (3x optical zoom) and a still ISO range of up to 25,600 in addition to a movie ISO range of up to 6,400. The built-in flash comes with modes such as E-TTL II Autoflash, and the camera supports silent shutter with single shots. For still photography, the shutter speed range can be adjusted between 30s to 1/4 000s and for shooting movies, it can be adjusted between 1/25s - 1/4 000s (PAL) or 1/30s - 1/4 000s (NTSC).

The 3-inch built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF) or the LCD screen on the EOS M50 Mark II is also getting improvements for "better visualisation of the tracking." The touch display supports the new Tap AF feature where users can instantly switch focus from one person to another by just tapping on the screen. Canon says that this feature will particularly be useful during group photography or even while shooting a video.

The EOS M50 Mark II also comes with an 'add rotate info' option that enables automatic vertical playback on smart devices, PCs and compatible social media, which enables a better viewing experience. Users can also live stream 4K videos on YouTube as well as upload files to the image.canon cloud-based storage platform via Wi-Fi.

Coming to the pricing, the Canon EOS M50 Mark ll is priced at Rs. 58,995 and will go on sale in India in December.