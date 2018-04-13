Canon EOS M50 Mirror-less Camera Launched With 4K Video-Shooting, Wireless Connectivity

Canon India today announced the launch of Canon EOS M50, its latest mirrorless camera which creates still and video content specifically catered to suit the social media needs. Canon EOS M50 is powered by the new DIGIC 8 image processor for an enhanced image quality. Equipped with 4K movie shooting ability and an improved dual pixel CMOS AF, Canon claims that the EOS M50 is primed for shooting ultra-HD movies and comes with precision focusing for an improved low light photography. With the touch & drag AF, users will also be able to select and move the AF frame via the touch panel while looking through the built-in 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder (EVF).Canon’s EOS M50 comes as a lightweight, portable camera with interchangeable lens and aims the Indian youth as a target market.Speaking on the launch, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “Today’s launch of EOS M50, strengthens our commitment to the mirrorless segment, by showcasing our technological supremacy along with empowering the world of imaging. This product milestone in the EOS family of cameras is a result of our ‘consumer-first’ approach and it is this approach that fortifies our product and service portfolio.”“Further strengthening our EOS range, we have recently launched a new campaign ‘Make Every Trip an EOS Trip’, that promotes our products EOS 1500D and EOS 3000D. Through this campaign, we intend to strengthen our connect with the travel enthusiasts by engaging some social media influencers as the main cast of the film. Taking our objectives of customer delight and innovation ahead, we will continue to push new product development in both Digital SLR and Mirror-less areas,” added Kobayashi.Commenting on the launch, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, said, “Having demonstrated our expertise in DSLR’s, we are now expanding the mirrorless segment in India. Our latest offering EOS M50 is packed with the very best imaging technology i.e. the new DIGIC 8 image processor and 4K movie shooting capability. Furthermore, the interchangeable lens capability allows one to choose various sized lenses depending on the desired shooting situation, and provides better-designed optics.”Enhanced with the 4K movie shooting function1, the EOS M50 is able to produce footage four times the resolution of full HD with exceptional depth and clarity. The 4K Frame Grab function allows for high-resolution images to be extracted from footage taken, ensuring not just remarkable still photo performance but also the preservation of memories and milestones.With the dedicated time-lapse movie setting, capturing magnificent time-lapse videos of streetscapes and landscapes in 4K will be a breeze. For effortless, ready-to-post movies, users simply need to pick their desired shoot interval from the scene selection.Additionally, with combination IS, users can expect reduced camera shake during movie shooting. Even when using non-IS lenses, the EOS M50’s built-in five-axis stabilisation feature ensures that users are able to enjoy seamless and resolute video capture. Users can also shoot in a high frame rate of HD 120p to render rich slow-motion movement and expression when played back.Powered by the new DIGIC 8 image processor and an approximately 24.1 megapixel APS-C sized CMOS sensor, the EOS M50 is able to capture crystal-clear images even in dimly lit conditions.Through the use of the built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), users are guaranteed a highly accurate image representation of what is seen by the camera sensor and can shoot without glare interferences even under bright sunlight.With the normal ISO speed of 25,600 and expandable to 51,200, users can achieve clear shots with minimum noise for photos even in low light conditions.Unique to the EOS M50, the newly added silent mode (applicable in scene mode) mutes the shutter sound, making the mirrorless a perfect device for capturing classical concerts or a sleeping child.Canon India claims that the EOS M50’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF covers a larger AF area with up to 143 AF points (covering 88 percent horizontal by 100 percent vertical area) when a compatible lens is attached, offering high-speed AF and precision over a wider area. The larger AF area also means achieving fast, accurate and smooth AF is possible even when capturing moving subjects.Additionally, the touch & drag AF feature allows users to easily switch the subject of their focus by dragging the AF frame directly on the LCD panel even while composing a shot through the camera’s EVF.With a continuous shooting speed of approximately 10fps in one shot AF and 7.4fps in Servo AF, constantly moving subjects can be captured with precision.The first in the EOS M series to be equipped with a vari-angle LCD monitor, the EOS M50 allows users to shoot from high to low angles more nimbly. Sporting a host of navigation features, the camera's touch panel ensures that users can capture moments swiftly.The EOS M50 is also designed for single-handed operation, with buttons and dials located on the right side of the camera so users can adjust settings even while looking through the EVF. Users can also tap on the improved preset creative assist function in auto mode to achieve their desired effect.Available in Black and White colour variants, the EOS M50 also has accompanying accessories like compatible jackets and straps for everyday usage.With Wi-Fi and Near-field communication (NFC) connectivity, users can pair the EOS M50 to their smart devices for sharing of images and videos. The Canon camera connect app (available iOS and Android) also allows users to have real-time control of camera settings and transferring of images automatically when paired with smart devices in real time.In addition, the built-in Bluetooth low energy technology maintains a constant connection to a compatible smart device at low power consumption, allowing users to view images and start remote capture from the camera even when it is in auto power off mode. Users can also control image playback and slide-show when the EOS M50 is connected to a TV or projector via smart devices.EOS M50 is available with a single kit option, the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, at a price of Rs 61,995 inclusive of all taxes.