Canon EOS R6 Mark II And RF135mm F/1.8L IS USM Lens Launched In India: Price, Features & More

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the follow-up to the hugely successful Canon EOS R6, has been released in India, expanding Canon’s array of mirrorless cameras and to bolster the RF mount line up, the Japanese Imaging giant has also launched the new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens.

Canon has introduced pro-grade features, including the ability to record in RAW at 6K 60P, high-frame-rate recording of up to 180 FPS at 1080P and for photography, using the new electronic shutter, it can even shoot in continuous 40 FPS bursts – making it faster than Canon’s own top-of-the-line EOS R3.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Video Features

Canon has managed to address most of the issues plaguing the previous generation camera like recording time limit and the lack of some pro-grade features. The camera can now record up to 6 hours and 1 hour respectively for normal HFR recordings.

Focus Breathing Correction: Canon claims that the EOS R6 Mark II is the first EOS line camera to have focus breathing correction and combined with existing auto focus speed adjustment, it allows for granular control for focus transitions.

Canon has introduced False Colour, which is usually considered a cinema camera feature, to allow for better exposure even in difficult situations.

Pre-recording for movies: Videos are recorded from 5 seconds before the record button is pressed to reduce the need to “record on standby.”

The company has also introduced a much-requested UVC/UAC Compatibility, essentially allowing the camera to become a webcam, and be used for live streams, recording right from a Windows or Mac computer.

​Video Frame Rates

In 4K and 4K cropped, users can record 59.94 FPS / 29.97 FPS / 23.98 FPS (NTSC) or 50.00 FPS / 25.00 FPS (PAL).

In 1080P Full HD, the EOS R6 Mark II supports 179.82 FPS/ 119.88 FPS/ 59.94 FPS/ 29.97 FPS/ 23.98 FPS (NTSC) or 150.00 FPS / 100.00 FPS/ 50.00 FPS/ 25.00 FPS (PAL).

While recording in 6K RAW on an external recorder, the camera can do 59.94 fps / 29.97 FPS/ 23.98 FPS (NTSC) or 50.00 FPS / 25.00 FPS (PAL).

3.7K RAW at 59.94 FPS / 29.97 FPS / 23.98 FPS (NTSC) or 50.00 FPS / 25.00 FPS (PAL).

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Specifications

Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II comes with the Digic X processor, which the more expensive flagship – EOS R3 also offers. The EOS R6 Mark II is a full-frame camera that has an effective count of 24.2-megapixels. The camera also features 5-axis in-body stabilization for minimal camera shakes while filming handheld.

The OLED viewfinder is sizable at 1.3cm (0.5 type) OLED and has 3690000 dots. Also, to retain support for existing Canon gear, the EOS R6 Mark II supports LP-E6NH / LP-E6N / LP-E6 batteries that other Canon cameras also use. Canon claims that the EOS R6 Mark II can capture 760 shots on a single charge using the LP-E6NH battery.

For photos, the camera has an ISO range of 100 to 1,02,400 (L:50, H: 2,04,800) and in video mode, 100 to 25,600 (H:2,04,800) and the EOS R6 Mark II now supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless connections, making it possible to connect to smart devices wirelessly more quickly.

New RF135mm F/1.8L IS USM lens launched alongside the EOS R6 Mark II

Alongside the EOS R6 Mark II, Canon has also launched a 135mm full-frame equivalent lens with a maximum aperture of F/1.8. It has a Ø82mm filter size for attaching ND/UV filters. The lens features a 17-element construction and has a minimum focus distance of 0.7m. The lens weighs 935 grams by itself.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II and RF135mm F/1.8 IS USM price and availability in India

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Body will retail for Rs 2,43,995, EOS R6 Mark II with the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM kit lens for Rs 32,71,995 and EOS R6 Mark II with the RF24-105mm f/4 IL USM kit lens for Rs 3,43,995.

The new RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens will be available for Rs 2,19,995.

According to Canon, all EOS R6 Mark II bundles should be available by the end of November in India, while the availability of the RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens is still unknown.

Sharing his views on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO at Canon India said, “Keeping innovation at its core, Canon has built a strong legacy in the imaging space and our cameras have emerged as one of the preferred choices for professionals demonstrating our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry. Taking this legacy forward, we are thrilled to introduce the latest marvel to our already loved EOS R System line up -EOS R6 Mark II. This new camera is categorically designed for advanced video professionals and photographers across genres, addressing a wide array of needs be it documentary, news gathering, professional movies, or stills production.”

He added, “While a professional identifies the drama across settings, the EOS R6 Mark II is poised to be the quintessential companion to ignite the visual magic. Therefore, with the latest offering, we are all set to weave the ‘DRAMAGIC’ and offer a par-excellence experience. Given its advanced features and functionality, we are confident that this camera will become the go-to camera for all professionals and will be positioned as the ultimate device to capture the magic in every moment.”

