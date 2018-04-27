Canon India's ‘Future Broadcasting’ Reaches New Delhi in Its Sixth Edition

Inaugurating the sixth edition of Canon India’s extensive Cinema and Pro DV project ‘Future Broadcasting’, New Delhi was the latest destination for the project. The project, accomplished in collaboration with industry experts, including Avid/Real Image (a division of Qube Cinema Technologies), LiveU, G-Technology from Western Digital and Atomos, witnessed a series of workshops and events, designed to give hands-on experience on products like Cinema EOS C200, Cinema EOS C300 Mark II and XA 15 & XF 405 along with ME20F-SH(Multi-purpose camera). With a firm focus on its objectives, the project got industry experts to demonstrate the workflow of these superlative solutions, confirming that these solutions will lead the forthcoming trends in the Cinema and PRO DV segment.The first leg of the workshop was organized in Guwahati and Imphal respectively in January 2018. The subsequent events were planned in Bhubaneshwar on February 19, followed by Kolkata on February 21st and Jaipur on March 18th. Following the National Capital, the next cities in line will be Bangalore, Cochin, Chennai and Hyderabad.Sharing his thoughts, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, said, “Our competitive endeavor ‘Future Broadcasting’ is aimed at taking our Cinema and Pro DV segment far, wide and deep in the country and acquainting eminent producers, broadcasters, renowned documentary filmmakers and the mainstream cinema with our new-age solutions. Talking about Delhi as a destination for the event, a popular city amongst a number of filmmakers, for its unique and unconventional characteristics, Delhi is not only a favourite destination for tourists, but has also been a theme for photographers or a topic for story telling amongst filmmakers across the globe, which makes it a great spot for ‘Future Broadcasting’”.Further elaborating on their partnership with Canon, Sathish Kumar.P, General Manager of Real Image (a division of Qube Cinema Technologies), said, “We at Real Image and Avid are pleased to partner with Canon for this exclusive workshop and reach out to the remotest regions of Northeast and introduce Avid products into these markets.”Real Image is a division of Qube Cinema Technologies and a leading provider of technology in the film, video and audio domains and has pioneered several technology revolutions over the last 29 years.Talking about the evolution of video transmission units and its association with Canon, Yaal Eshel, VP Sales, LiveU said, “Ever since the invention of cellular bonding in 2006, and the launch of LiveU’s portable live video transmission units, it has replaced the SNG trucks, offering better mobility and cost-effectiveness for global newsgathering. A vast majority of broadcasters are using our technology to go live from anywhere and India is a primary example of such usage.”Anamitra Chakladar a veteran cinematographer and Bedi brother, renowned wildlife filmmakers were key speakers at the event who shared insights on how the workflow of non-fiction and fiction cinema is changing from technology perspective via various case studies. They also gave a detailed demonstration of the technologies to the target audiences including English news gathering, news channels, regional channels, GEC, Film institutes, Defence, Documentary genres etc.Another integral partner for the 6th Edition of Future Broadcasting, Atomos is an Australia based organisation, making high-quality camera monitors and recorders.