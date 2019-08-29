Canon Launches EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 32.5-Megapixel Sensors

Canon has announced two new cameras, which include the EOS 90D DSLR and the EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless. Both cameras have offer common features including the 32.5-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor. The EOS 90D succeeds the EOS 80D which offered a 24-megapixel resolution sensor. The EOS 90D has the ability to shoot 4K video and gets Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus system. It is also equipped with Canon's DIGIC 8 processor which is said to give a boost to the maximum burst speeds, taking it up to 10fps (frame per second) with continuous autofocus (or 11fps when using Live View), which is a good jump from the EOS 80D’s 7fps.

The new EOS 90D will go on sale in the US around mid-September for $1,199 (approximately Rs 86,300) for just the body; $1,349 (approximately Rs 97,100) for the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM kit and $1,599 (approximately Rs 1,15,100) for the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM kit.

Canon also announced the launch of the EOS M6 Mark II which has the same primary features as the EOS 90D, but with an electronic viewfinder and a more compact body. The EOS M6 Mark II will be available from late September in two colours for $849.99 (approximately Rs 61,180) for just the body; $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,100) with the EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit; $1,349 (approximately Rs 97,100) with the EF-M 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 kit.

Just like EOS 90D, EOS M6 Mark II has an APS-C CMOS sensor with a 32.5-megapixel resolution and uses Canon's latest DIGIC 8 image processor. It also has a 45-point, cross-type autofocus (AF) system, and 100 percent viewfinder coverage. The EOS 90D boasts of face detection when shooting in different environments. It looks similar to the outgoing model. The camera comes with the traditional, DSLR-style handgrip, a secondary display on the top, and a vary-angle touchscreen display. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The camera is capable of shooting 14fps burst shooting, with AF and AE (auto exposure) tracking and 30fps when using RAW Burst Mode with pre-shooting capability. There's an optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder attachment, which is part of the bundle if purchased as a kit. The camera also gets a 3-inch tilting touchscreen display, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can shoot 1080p video at up to 120fps.

President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Kazuto Ogawa said, "With the introduction of these cameras, Canon is reaffirming its continued commitment to a broad range of photographers by offering them the digital imaging tools required to meet their needs."

