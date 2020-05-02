Canon Online Photography Classes in 9 Indian Languages: Full Schedule, How to Register

Canon India has announced a month-long programme, where the company has tied up with numerous notable photographers to provide online photography lessons, seminars and workshops in a variety of regional Indian languages. The programme, which began yesterday, May 1, will be conducted through the entire month, until May 30. With one workshop or lesson each day, the languages covered through the month include Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya, Marathi and Bangla.
Some of the topics being covered through the month-long photography workshop programme in regional Indian languages include a better understanding of camera lenses (in Kannada), handling lights in wedding photography (in Hindi), processing RAW images (in Telugu), essential camera settings guide (in Bangla) and more. With photography workshops and seminars typically always being conducted in English, Canon's new initiative is an interesting adaptation to the present times, and offers a scope for the company to widen the outreach by providing non-Engish users an online photography course to learn from as well.
To register for any of the workshops, users can log on to Canon India's official website and find more information on the same. The full list of Canon's workshops, which began at 6PM on Friday, May 1, are as follows:
- Prashanth R: Photographers Guide to Creative Lighting - Tamil, 1st May/Friday @ 6:00 PM
- Mazhar Kamran: Art of Cinematography - English, 2nd May/Saturday @4:00PM
- Astromohan: Photographers Guide to Lens Understanding - Kannada, 4th May/Monday @ 6:00 PM
- Rambabu Dhanishetty: Colorist Pofessionals Guide to Log Color Space - Telegu, 5th May/Tuesday @ 6:00 PM
- Dhanapalan Arumugam: Get Your Focus Right - Malayalam, 6th May/Wednesday @ 6:00 PM
- Ankit Singh: Maneuvering Lights in Wedding Photography - Hindi, 7th May/Thursday@ 6:00 PM
- Priya Thuvassery, Nitasha Kapahi: Who said documentaries are boring? - English, 8th May/Friday @4:00 PM
- John Edwards: Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from EOS - Tamil, 8th May/Friday @7:00 PM
- Pritesh Rao: Demystifying Portrait Lighting - Gujarati, 9th May/Saturday @ 5:00 PM
- Prabhu Prakash: Demystifying Concept of Lighting in Photography - Kannada, 11th May/Monday @6:00 PM
- Rambabu Dhanishetty: RAW processing Technique with Canon DPP - Telegu, 12th May/Tuesady @6:00 PM
- Dhanapalan Arumugam: Demystifying Metering Modes - Malayalam, 13th May/Wednesday @ 6:00 PM
- Kunal Malhotra: Essential Guide to Travel & Street Photography - Hindi, 14th May/Thursday @ 4:00 PM
- John Edwards: Elevate you Creativity with Depth Control - Tamil, 15th May/Friday @6:00 PM
- Pritesh Rao: Photographers Guide to Light Painting - Gujarati, 16th May/Saturday @ 6:00 PM
- Anoop Guha: Essential Guide to Camera Settings - Oriya, 18th May/Monday @ 6:00 PM
- Rambabu Dhanishetty: Demystifying Auto Focus Technology - Telegu, 19th May/Tuesday @ 6:00 PM
- Dhanapalan Arumugam: Wedding workflow made easy with Mirrorless - Malayalam, 20th May/Wednesday @ 6:00 PM
- Ravi Dhingra: Guide to Architecture & Interior Photography - Hindi, 21st May/Thursday @ 6:00 PM
- John Edwards: Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from EOS - Malayalam, 22nd May/Friday @ 6:00 PM
- Pritesh Rao: Demystifying Portrait Lighting - Marathi, 23rd May/Saturday @ 05:00 PM
- Anoop Guha: Essential Guide to Camera Settings - Bangla, 25th May/Monday @ 6:00 PM
- Sagar Gosavi: Equipment Selection Guide for Wildlife Photography - Marathi, 26th May/Tuesday @6:00 PM
- Dhanapalan Arumugam: Next level Photography with EOS 1DX Mark III - Malayalam, 27th May/Wednesday @ 6:00 PM
- Ravi Dhingra: Photographers Guide to Food Photography - Hindi, 28th May/Thursday @ 6:00 PM
- John Edwards: Elevate you Creativity with Depth Control - Malayalam, 29th May/Friday @ 6:00 PM
- Pritesh Rao: Photographers Guide to Light Painting - Marathi, 30th May/Saturday @ 5:00 PM