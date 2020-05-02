Canon Online Photography Classes in 9 Indian Languages: Full Schedule, How to Register

Canon India has announced a month-long programme, where the company has tied up with numerous notable photographers to provide online photography lessons, seminars and workshops in a variety of regional Indian languages. The programme, which began yesterday, May 1, will be conducted through the entire month, until May 30. With one workshop or lesson each day, the languages covered through the month include Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya, Marathi and Bangla.

Some of the topics being covered through the month-long photography workshop programme in regional Indian languages include a better understanding of camera lenses (in Kannada), handling lights in wedding photography (in Hindi), processing RAW images (in Telugu), essential camera settings guide (in Bangla) and more. With photography workshops and seminars typically always being conducted in English, Canon's new initiative is an interesting adaptation to the present times, and offers a scope for the company to widen the outreach by providing non-Engish users an online photography course to learn from as well.

To register for any of the workshops, users can log on to Canon India's official website and find more information on the same. The full list of Canon's workshops, which began at 6PM on Friday, May 1, are as follows:

