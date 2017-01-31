English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Canon Sees First Profit Gain in Three Years Post Medical Unit Acquisition

Japanese camera and printer maker Canon Inc forecast full-year operating profit to climb 11.4 percent.

Reuters

Updated:January 31, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Canon Sees First Profit Gain in Three Years Post Medical Unit Acquisition
Japanese camera and printer maker Canon Inc forecast full-year operating profit to climb 11.4 percent. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese camera and printer maker Canon Inc forecast full-year operating profit to climb 11.4 percent, its first rise in three years, bolstered by earnings from a medical equipment unit it bought from Toshiba Corp last year.

Don't miss: Asus Zenfone 3S Max Review: Battery Powerhouse With Stylish Looks

The $5.8 billion acquisition of the unit, which makes X-ray scanners and eye examination machines, is part of Canon's strategy to diversify as demand for its cameras, printers and copier machines wanes amid the spread of smartphones and paperless media.

Read more: Fitbit to Trim 6% Workforce After Poor Q4 Performance

The company forecast operating profit to rise to 255 billion yen ($2.3 billion) this year from 228.9 billion in the previous twelve months - in line with an average analyst estimate of 254 billion yen from 19 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Read more: Google Pixel 2nd Gen Might Get Upgraded Camera, Tougher Build

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 25.1 percent to 80.2 billion yen from a year earlier, hurt after the yen strengthened following Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

That was below a consensus estimate of 88.5 billion yen from four analysts.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You