Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Signs TV Series With Apple
Just as the latest superhero blockbuster opens in cinemas, Apple announces that "Captain Marvel" lead Brie Larson has signed up for a mystery TV series on the tech and design giant's upcoming streaming service.
Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Signs With Apple
Brie Larson is said to play a CIA agent, heading up another series for Apple's upcoming TV service. The show is based on the memoirs of a real agent, "Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA" by Amyrillis Fox.
Larson joins fellow superhero movie stars Chris Evans ("Captain America"), Jason Momoa ("Game of Thrones"), and Joel Kinnaman ("Suicide Squad") in boarding Apple's broad slate, which has so far announced over a dozen series.
Those include projects involving Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" alums Rob McElhenny, David Hornsby and Charlie Day, J.J. Abrams of "Lost" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" fame, "Frozen" pairing Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, basketball star Kevin Durant, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water") .
The new platform is also planning to resurrect a couple of '80s classics by way of sci-fi "Time Bandits" and Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" anthology. Apple's streaming service is expected to launch later in 2019, perhaps as early as April.
