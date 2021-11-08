Carl Pei's Nothing Planning to Launch Five New Products in 2022

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new consumer electronics company Nothing received much hype around its product Ear 1 true wireless earbuds at launch. Following the launch, Pei had also claimed that the company sold roughly 4,800 in less than two minutes on Flipkart, back in August. Now, the company has plans to reveal five new products next year. Although there are speculations whether Nothing would enter the smartphone and laptop market, its India Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma refrained from revealing more details about the future products but shared other information.

“We are focused on building and developing an ecosystem of connected devices. To accelerate its mission, Nothing is scaling at speed with 5+ more devices in development," Sharma told HT Tech.

As mentioned, the company has received wide attention during the launch of its first product. Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds offer high-end features like ANC and a distinct transparent design - all for Rs 5,999. Apart from noise cancellation, the earbuds charging case supports wireless charging and features a transparent look.

The brand’s earbuds sold the most in the Indian market. According to Sharma, one main reason the brand did so well in the Indian market is the product’s universal compatibility. Sharma claims that Ear 1’s selling numbers are higher than the original iPod. The performance of Ear 1 has pushed Nothing into the top three premium TWS brands. According to the recent Counterpoint report, Nothing now has a seven percent slice of the TWS market. And India played a key role in Nothing’s global sales, stressed Sharma.

He assured that all the future products of the brand would launch in India, adding that the company has also set up a regional hub in Delhi NCR. So, if you are curious about the new line-up from Nothing, you have only a few months to wait.

