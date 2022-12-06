Carl Pei Says Nothing Phone (2) Isn't Launching Anytime Soon: All Details

It’s reasonable to say that Nothing Phone (1) was the most anticipated phone launch of the year due to its transparent back design, LED Glyph interface, and premium build quality making waves earlier this year in July.

Now that 2023 approaches, tech enthusiasts have been quite vocal about asking Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, about Nothing Phone (1)’s successor. Pei finally revealed that the next iteration won’t be coming out anytime soon.

“Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others," Pei revealed in a tweet. Pei also said that currently, the Phone (1) remains their focus for now, with major improvements to software coming along with Android 13 and beyond.

Carl Pei has been vocal about the need to move Nothing Phone (1) towards a more refined software experience. The company even delayed Android 13 in favor of ironing out the bugs from current Android 12 builds. And, on Twitter, Pei has frequently posted queries such as, “What are your favourite and least liked aspects of Android?" In the past, Pei, being the co-founder of OnePlus, had assisted OnePlus in switching from Cyanogen Mod to Oxygen OS.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently backed by a three-year promise for Android OS updates and a four-year guarantee for security updates, and up to this point, the company has promptly delivered bug fixes.

