Carl Pei’s New Venture Is Called Nothing And That is As Forward Thinking A Name As It Can Be

Carl Pei, the Swedish entrepreneur, has officially unveiled his new technology venture, called Nothing. The idea behind Nothing seems to be simple, and that is to refresh the technology space that really has become a rather run-of-the-mill exercise. And that includes gadgets as well as smartphones. There is confirmation that the London based Nothing will be releasing their first smart devices in the first half of 2021, which means we can expect some cool new stuff from the company over the next few months.

It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing. He goes on to say that “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.” At this time, it is not clear what these smart devices will be, and whether these will be sold globally. Carl Pei’s venture has already received $7 million in seed funding.

A few days ago, Indian fintech startup CRED’s founder Kunal Shah made an investment into the venture. The other investors include American entrepreneur Tony Fadell who is Principal at Future Shape and is also known as the inventor or the iPod and the co-inventor of the iPhone, Steve Huffman who is the CEO at Reddit, Josh Buckley who is CEO of Product Hunt, Kevin Lin who is co-founder of Twitch and Paddy Cosgrove who is the Founder of Web Summit, to name a few.

It was late last year that Carl Pei left OnePlus, after nearly 7 years at the company. It was during Pei’s time at OnePlus that the company launched a series of very exciting Android phones, starting many years ago with the OnePlus One, which introduced the flagship-killer concept for Android phones. It is believed that the mid-range Android phone, the OnePlus Nord’s development was closely tracked by Pei. The new tech venture, the name for which wasn’t known so far, was created in October last year. The company insists that their approach is to start from scratch and “rethink everything”. Let’s just say, it’s going to be exciting next few months for Nothing, which will give us a better idea of what surprises are in store.