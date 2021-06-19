Carl Pei's Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Delayed; Will Come 'Later This Summer'

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei‘s new venture, Nothing’s first product - the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds has been delayed, Pei said in a tweet on Friday, June 18. The former OnePlus executive’s company’s firs product was slated to debut this June, but Pei said in his tweet that the Ear 1 truly wireless earphones would now come a bit later in the summer. “We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason, Nothing Ear 1 will now come out a bit later this summer," Pei said.

Nothing’s first product will be the Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. The founder said that Nothing is “near the finish line" and that there are a few things left to finalise. Earlier, the company had teased the truly wireless earbuds saying that it combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. The Nothing Ear 1 are also expected to come with a different design, said to be something different than what we are used to seeing on truly wireless earbuds. “It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come," Nothing had earlier said.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

In January, Carl Pei, the Swedish entrepreneur, officially unveiled his new technology venture, called Nothing. The idea behind the London-based Nothing seems to be simple, and that is to refresh the technology space that really has become a rather run-of-the-mill exercise.

