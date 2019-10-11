Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market

Danish beer company Carlsberg has confirmed that they are working on beer bottles that are made from paper. The company announced this at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. Carlsberg is working on two prototypes of the sustainably sourced wood fiber bottle, and the hope is to be able to bring these to the market at some point. The beer company says that one prototype uses a thin recycled PET polymer film barrier while the other a 100% bio-based PEF polymer film barrier. These prototypes will tested with the hope that the 100% bio-based bottle without polymers can be rolled out in the markets.

“We continue to innovate across all our packaging formats, and we are pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Green Fibre Bottle so far. While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market. Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack,” says Myriam Shingleton, Vice President Group Development at Carlsberg Group, in an official statement. This is a part of Carlsberg’s a sustainability programme Together Towards ZERO, including its commitment to ZERO carbon emissions at its breweries and a 30% reduction in its full-value-chain carbon footprint by 2030.

Carlsberg is not alone in this mission for making sustainable bottles.

The company has started the project towards developing bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibres, which they call the Green Fibre Bottle, back in the year 2015. For this, Carlsberg is working with EcoXpac, packaging company BillerudKorsnäs and post-doctoral researchers from the Technical University of Denmark. This project is supported by Innovation Fund Denmark. Carlsberg will now be joined by The Coca-Cola Company, The Absolut Company and L’Oréal in a paper bottle community, says the company.

We love our beer, and we would appreciate it even more if the sustainability angle is ticked off successfully with these paper bottles.

