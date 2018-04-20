Casio Reveals Pro Trek Smartwatch With Built-in Offline GPS

Wear OS is getting yet another watch added to its portfolio, this time an outdoorsy number by Japanese manufacturer, Casio. Casio revealed the Pro Trek Smart Watch this week, the latest addition to its PRO TREK series of outdoor watches. This particular model, WSD-F20A, is said to support a wide range of outdoor and water activities, as well as function offline.As those undertaking adventures in nature may often find themselves without network coverage, this device may prove to be handy with its offline ‘low power GPS' and colour maps. A little bit of thinking ahead is required, however, as maps need to be downloaded ahead of time. Nine major developers partnered with Casio to provide the selection of popular outdoors and sports app that can be found in the “Featured App” list. Some of these downloadable options include ViewRanger, Hole19 and Fishbrain.A robust outdoor smart watch, the WSD-F20A has ‘Military Standard 810G Durability' and water resistance (up to 50 meters). Along with its altimeter, barometer and digital compass, the Pro Trek is also an activity tracker. As for the look of the piece, the features indigo accents, a soft black urethane band and buckle and large three side buttons.It's also more affordable than the last model in the range: the PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smart Outdoor Watch will be priced at $399.00 and will be available from May.