Caviar Reveals 'Special Edition' iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1.11 Crore: All Details

First made popular by tech YouTubers, Russian luxury brand Caviar has introduced a special edition iPhone 14 Pro model, with a Rolex Daytona watch attached to the phone’s body.

Rolex describes the Daytona watch as “icon” that it first introduced in 1963 to “function to the high-performance world of motor sport.” The exact Rolex Daytona that is used is the 40 mm, yellow gold version. “Inspired by the Blue Bird supercar of Malcolm Campbell, the man who inspired and helped design the first Rolex Daytona watches,” said Caviar.

The phone’s housing is made from titanium that is coated with black PVD coating used by Rolex to create black dials.

Caviar has only made three units of the special edition iPhone 14 Pro and will be available for an exorbitant price of $1,33,670 (roughly one crore and eleven lakh Indian rupees).

According to Caviar, the switches are made of 18K gold, and the switches are functional, but only serve an aesthetic purpose.

“Caviar craftsmen also strive to constantly surpass their own achievements. This time, the target was an impressive iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex watch embedded into the body. Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now – a truly monumental work,” said Caviar while describing the special edition iPhone 14 Pro.

Read all the Latest Tech News here