Caviar's iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Costs A Whopping Rs 3.86 Lakh And Guess What, It Has No Cameras

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most premium smartphone one can buy right now. While the iPhone 12 Pro is already quite a lavish device to own, Caviar, a Russian company that makes custom smartphones and other gadgets has made an ultra high-end luxury version of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth. Interestingly, however, the ultra high-end iPhone 12 Pro Stealth from Caviar doesn't have a camera - one of the main component that differentiates the iPhone 12 Pro from the standard iPhone 12.

So the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth from Caviar is an ultra high-end iPhone 12 Pro model that does not have any cameras. The answer to this is simple - the brand is targeting influential people who carry or can possibly carry sensitive important. The Stealth name is quite self-explanatory, given the smartphone's design and who it is meant for. Caviar has also disabled the front camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth. The company has used hardened titanium in order to create the completely new back panel with vertical guilloche with durable black laser coating. The Gold version for the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth switches to gold PVD coating.

There will only be 99 units of the Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and the phonr starts at a hefty $4,990 (roughly Rs 3,68,800) for the standard black titanium finish iPhone 12 Pro, while the Gold version is priced at $5,520 (roughly Rs 4,08,000) for the iPhone 12 Pro version. The iPhone 12 Pro Max version for the standard edition is $5,530 (roughly Rs 4,08,700), while the iPhone 12 Pro Max Gold Stealth Gold is priced at $6,060 (roughly Rs 4,47,900). In terms of specifications, the iPhone 12 Pro will be a standard iPhone 12 Pro and will come powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip. It will just miss out on the cameras.