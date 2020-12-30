Caviar's Outrageous PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition Is Made With 20Kg 18-Carat Gold, Crocodile Leather

Russian company Caviar makes custom ultra-luxury iPhones, cases, and other gadgets out of exquisite materials. The company's AirPods Max recently surfaced with an outrageous $108,000 price tag (Rs 79,30,622 by direct conversion). Now, the company has pulled another outrageous gig with another hyped gadget, the PlayStation 5. Caviar has come up with a Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition that is completely covered in 18-carat gold. And its not just the console, the DualSense controller of the Caviar PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition also gets the gold treatment, with crocodile leather detailing.

The PlayStation 5 console made by Caviar has a 3D design on the main panel that give the PS5 Golden Rock edition some extra bulk while making it look like something out of a completely different planet. Caviar said that its craftsmen will assemble the PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition from eight sheets cast from solid gold. The total weight of gold used in the console will be 20kg! In total, more than 30kg of precious metal will be used on the Caviar PlayStation 5 Golden Rock edition, without counting the DualSense controller. Caviar said that the PlayStation 5 Golden Rock by Caviar is a complex, bold, and ambitious project.

Apart from the console, the PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition's DualSense controller will also be covered in expensive crocodile leather, which the company says will enhance the "real tactile pleasure of the owners." Further, the touch pad on the Caviar PS5 also appears to be golden, which makes us assume that there as well, Caviar will use 18-carat gold. Now, Caviar has not announced the price of its PlayStation 5 model, but given the outrageous amount of gold used on the console, and the outrageous pricing that Caviar is known for, reports are speculating that the PS5 Golden Rock Edition may go for over $1 million.

The company announced a slew of products that it will bring next year that included the PlayStation 5, the recently-covered AirPods Max, a pair of customised Air Jordan sneakers, and a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone that will cost $77,230 (roughly Rs 56 lakh). The company is calling the collection of these four products its gold collection of accessories called "Fantastic Four."

Caviar most recently unveiled its take on the new Apple AirPods Max headphones. The Caviar version of the AirPods Max will be available in gold black and gold white colour options and Caviar says these will be released in a “single piece worldwide,” which simply means these AirPods Max will be super exclusive. Caviar says that the AirPods Max editions are made of rare black crocodile leather for the headband and pure 750 gold for the earcups.