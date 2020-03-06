CBSE AI Curriculum Introduced for 8th Grade Students and Above in MoU with Intel

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is partnering with Intel in a bid to incorporate an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in the syllabus of school education in India. CBSE is reported to have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel on initiatives surrounding the introduction of AI in Indian school education. The project involves setting up and rolling out a suitable AI curriculum, and also practical skilling for students in the field of AI. The latter will also see the establishment of an AI 'Skills Lab' under the Intel AI for Youth development programme.

The MoU between CBSE and Intel has also established the ground for a national AI olympiad, which will contribute towards building interest among students at the school level in India to create AI solutions that can impact the society. Intel stated in a press release that the AI curriculum has already been launched with eight schools as a pilot project in 2019, and aims to cover 100,000 students in India by 2020. By 2022, CBSE plans to introduce this curriculum across 22,000 schools in the country.

In a press statement, Dr. Biswajit Saha, director of skill education and training with CBSE, said, "AI has been widely recognized as the power that will fuel India’s digital economy. It is imperative to understand its importance and enable Indian youth to become adept in harnessing its positive impact. CBSE is the only Board that has introduced AI as a full-fledged subject in school curriculum. Our collaboration with Intel has helped us empower the youth with AI skills in an inclusive way and we hope to take this journey ahead in a big way in the coming years."

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in New Delhi was the first school where Intel has piloted its first AI Skills Lab, which was opened to 8th grade students and further offered to those who opt for AI as a skill subject in their curriculum from the 9th grade. Intel has further stated that special emphasis will be put in northern India and north-eastern Indian states in terms of the AI curriculum, with "special focus on aspirational districts".