CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How to Check
The CBSE results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, have been announced earlier than scheduled.
CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How (Representative image News18)
CBSE results for 2019 have been announced, and while they are only out for class 12th students the results for Class 10th are awaited. Usually announced by the third week of May, the CBSE results have been announced earlier than scheduled. Like every year, the Board will publish the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, and Karishma Arora of SD Public school Muzaffarnagar topped with 499 out of 500 marks, while three girls stood second with 498 marks each. Considering the heavy traffic users face while trying to fetch the results online, Microsoft has offered a new feature on its SMS Organiser app on which candidates can register themselves and get their scores on SMS.
Here's how to do so:
1. Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play store
2. Search for SMS Organiser app developed by Microsoft
3. Install the app
4. Once the app is installed, click on ‘get board result’ banner on the top
5. Fill in the details including roll number, school code, registration ID , date of birth and submit
6. Once the result is out, candidates will automatically get an SMS on their phones with their subject- wise score.
The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) was established on November 3, 1962 and has its headquarters in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The CBSE is responsible for regulating and supervising the development of education in the country. Its primary function includes to prepare academic programmes and organise examinations, especially for class 10 and class 12 students.
