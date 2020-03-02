CBSE Exam Center Locator App For Board Exams: Navigation, Traffic Details & More

The annual board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are on in full swing, and it is not a surprise that students as well as their parents are a worried lot. They usually are when these examinations come around for the Class 10 and Class 12 students. The Class 10 board exams go on till March 20 while the Class 12 board exams will end on March 30—though there will be some delays because new dates for exams for students from the North East Delhi will be announced soon after the postponement because of the Delhi riots and the subsequent law and order situation. In the midst of all this, you may have CBSE Examination Center Locator App, or CBSE ECL on the Google Play Store for Android phones. Believe us, you would want this on your phone.

The CBSE ECL app is currently available only for Android phones, and there isn’t a version available for the Apple iPhone as yet. The app covers all Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. You need to select the Class 10 or Class 12 option within the app and then add the roll number provided on your CBSE Admit Card. Once this information is shared, the app will show the student's registered details, the upcoming examination schedule as well as the examination center details. The CBSE ECL app gets the Google Maps integration which enables complete navigation to the examination center—and since it is Google Maps, that means you also get the full traffic details as well which helps you plan your route better. The CBSE ECL app is free to download and use and could be a rather handy app to have for the next month.

