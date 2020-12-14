News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

CD Projekt Shares Plummet On Bad Cyberpunk Console Reviews, Refunds Reports

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated video game which debuted last week, is getting hit by negative user reviews for its console version, sending its shares tumbling and raising concerns over the game's success.

The company’s shares were down 17% as of 0909 GMT, extending their losses from last week.

Cyberpunk is rated an average of 2.8 out of 10 at a review aggregator website Metacritic for its version on Sony’s PlayStation 4, while Microsoft’s XBox One version has a score of 3.7.

Jefferies analysts have also pointed to reports of refunds offered by both Sony and Microsoft for digital purchases of the game.

The company was not immediately available for comment.


