English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Central Water Commission to Use Google Technology to Predict Floods in India

Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed hope that the collaboration with Google will help in effective flood management in India.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Central Water Commission to Use Google Technology to Predict Floods in India
Representative Image. (Photo by Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images)
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has entered into an agreement with Google to improve flood forecast systems and disseminate flood-related information by using technology developed by the tech giant.

"The initiative is likely to help crisis management agencies to deal extreme hydrological events in a better manner. Under this agreement, the CWC and Google will share technical expertise in various fields, including geospatial mapping and analysis of hydrological observation data," the Water
Resources Ministry said in an official statement.

The CWC, which is an apex technical organisation in the field of water resources, will use Google technology to improve flood prediction systems and will also use tech giant's earth engine to visualise and improve flood management.

Also read: Facebook Announces Digital Literacy Programme For Women in Partnership With NCW

Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed hope that the collaboration with Google will help in effective flood management in India.

This initiative on flood forecast is likely to meet the much-awaited demand of the inhabitants of the flood-prone areas for inundation warnings with sufficient lead time.

Till 2016, the CWC was disseminating flood levels with maximum lead time of one day. During the flood season of 2017, the CWC resorted to rainfall-based modelling and issued flood advisories on a trial basis with 3 days lead time.

Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You