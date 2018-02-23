English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CENTRiC Mobiles to Invest Rs 648 Crore in Uttar Pradesh
"The company plans to invest Rs 648 crore in setting up an R&D and manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh," Manish Agarwal, Founder, Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.
CENTRiC Mobiles to Invest Rs 648 Crore in Uttar Pradesh (photo for representation, image: CENTRiC Mobiles)
Domestic smartphone brand CENTRiC Mobiles on Thursday announced to invest Rs 648 crore towards setting up a research and development and manufacturing unit for mobile phones in Uttar Pradesh. The state-of-the-art Complete Knock-Down (CKD) manufacturing facility will cater to both "CENTRiC" and "FRND" mobile phones, manufactured by Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, as well as other mobile phone manufacturers globally, the company said during the UP Investors' Summit here.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018
"The company plans to invest Rs 648 crore in setting up an R&D and manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh," Manish Agarwal, Founder, Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, said in a statement. The project is expected to generate employment for over 1,500 people at various levels, the company said. CENTRiC Mobiles recently launched its budget smartphone CENTRiC "L3" in India for Rs 6,749.
Also read: Walmart to Launch New Online Home Shopping Experience
The device features a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB. The phone comes with a 13MP rear auto-focus (AF) camera and a 5MP front shooter. There is a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The dual-SIM budget device has a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support and a 3,050mAh battery.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018
"The company plans to invest Rs 648 crore in setting up an R&D and manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh," Manish Agarwal, Founder, Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, said in a statement. The project is expected to generate employment for over 1,500 people at various levels, the company said. CENTRiC Mobiles recently launched its budget smartphone CENTRiC "L3" in India for Rs 6,749.
Also read: Walmart to Launch New Online Home Shopping Experience
The device features a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB. The phone comes with a 13MP rear auto-focus (AF) camera and a 5MP front shooter. There is a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The dual-SIM budget device has a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support and a 3,050mAh battery.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child