English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CENTRiC Mobiles to Invest Rs 648 Crore in Uttar Pradesh

"The company plans to invest Rs 648 crore in setting up an R&D and manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh," Manish Agarwal, Founder, Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CENTRiC Mobiles to Invest Rs 648 Crore in Uttar Pradesh
CENTRiC Mobiles to Invest Rs 648 Crore in Uttar Pradesh (photo for representation, image: CENTRiC Mobiles)
Domestic smartphone brand CENTRiC Mobiles on Thursday announced to invest Rs 648 crore towards setting up a research and development and manufacturing unit for mobile phones in Uttar Pradesh. The state-of-the-art Complete Knock-Down (CKD) manufacturing facility will cater to both "CENTRiC" and "FRND" mobile phones, manufactured by Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, as well as other mobile phone manufacturers globally, the company said during the UP Investors' Summit here.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018

"The company plans to invest Rs 648 crore in setting up an R&D and manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh," Manish Agarwal, Founder, Priyanka Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, said in a statement. The project is expected to generate employment for over 1,500 people at various levels, the company said. CENTRiC Mobiles recently launched its budget smartphone CENTRiC "L3" in India for Rs 6,749.

Also read: Walmart to Launch New Online Home Shopping Experience

The device features a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB. The phone comes with a 13MP rear auto-focus (AF) camera and a 5MP front shooter. There is a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The dual-SIM budget device has a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support and a 3,050mAh battery.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You