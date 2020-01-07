CES 2020: Asus Chromebook Flip C436 Launched as the Slimmest 14-inch Chromebook

Asus has come up with a new Chromebook called the Flip C436, which is an updated version of the existing Flip C434. The new laptop features a similar display as its predecessor, the Flip C434, a 14-inch 1080p panel offering 100 percent coverage of the sRGB gamut. The notebook is claimed to be the slimmest 14-inch Chromebook on the market offering a thickness of just 14mm and weighing at just 2.4 pounds (around 1kg). The Flip C436 also houses two USB Type C ports but does not offer any USB-A ports to keep the overall thickness in check.

The new Chromebook Flip is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor and consumers can choose all the way up to a Core i7 variant. There is an option of having up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Other features include an upgraded quad-speaker audio system, support for stylus, a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Asus also claims that the battery life will see an update as well. The notebook should last up to 12 hours which is 2 hours more than the predecessor. Thanks to this, the Core i5 and Core i7 variants of the notebook qualify for Intel’s Project Athena program. As of now, the price or the release date of the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is not known, but expect the notebook to reach markets in the second quarter of 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.