CES 2020: Dell Concept Ori, Concept Duet Take Inspiration From Microsoft’s Surface Neo

CES or the consumer electronics show is in full gear and we are hearing loads of announcements and launches. After showcasing the new XPS 13 a few days back, Dell has now announced two new concept devices. Following the steps of Microsoft, the company has announced the Concept Ori and Concept Ori foldable devices.

Technically both the devices are not new on their own. Concept Ori or ‘Origami’ is a lot like Lenovo’s recently announced new ThinkPad X1 foldable tablet having a display that actually bends. Dell hasn’t given any specific details about the processor, graphics or storage. We do however know that the display measures 13-inches and comes with a QHD+ resolution.

[caption id="attachment_2448987" align="alignnone" width="875"] Dell Concept Ori[/caption]

Concept Duet, on the other hand, is more like a laptop but instead of a keyboard and trackpad has a secondary display. The overall design seems to be taken from the XPS 13 2-in-1 with both 13.4-inch displays offering FHD resolutions. The hinge does let you rotate the screens all the way back so you can use it as a traditional tablet. Dell says that the two displays can be used side-by-side for improved multitasking or can stretch out content on both. Dell will also offer a keyboard accessory that can be placed on top of one of the displays while the rest of the area on the display acts as a trackpad.

Notably, these are not running on Windows 10X as the software is still not ready. But it is good to know that Microsoft is building the OS specifically for devices like these. Having said that, Dell’s Concept Ori and Concept Duet are just prototypes and there is no confirmation as to whether they will ever hit the markets in the future.

