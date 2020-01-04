CES 2020: Dell XPS 13 With Refreshed Design, Intel 10th-Gen Processors Launched

The Consumer Electronics Show 2020 has kicked off and Dell is not holding back. The company has announced yet another refresh of its popular ultrabook, XPS 13. Dell has launched an updated version of its popular XPS 13 laptop ahead of CES 2020. The new XPS 13 9300 shaves off a few millimeters offering a slightly larger 16:10 display with thinner notably uniform bezels on all sides. Overall, the notebook is slightly smaller than the late-2019 variant. The keyboard is now smaller and there is less space between the keys but apparently the last-gen's maglev keyboard has been removed and now offer a tactile feedback.

So getting into the specifications, you now get a 13.4-inch display with a 91.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is offered in FullHD+ (1920x1080) in touch and non-touch options and UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) offering peak brightness of 500 nits and 1500:1 contrast. The notebook can be configured with the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors which can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor. Notably, this is the new 10nm series but unlike last year’s model, there is no six-core option.

Dell is offering the new XPS 13 with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. There is a 52WHr battery and you get USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Other features include a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing starts at $999.99 (Rs 72,000 approx) and according to the company, it will be available starting January 7 in Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, UK, and the US, while globally, the laptop will be available starting February. Dell has also launched a Developer Edition which will go for $1,199 (R. 86,000 approx).

