CES 2020: Laptops of the Future Start with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
While Intel and Dell presented prototype foldable laptops at the CES 2020, Lenovo is already set to launch the ThinkPad X1 Fold this year.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will be the first laptop with a foldable screen to go on sale in stores. (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Lenovo)
Laptops have been the centre of attention at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which wraps up Friday, January 10 in Las Vegas, with the notable presence of 5G-compatible machines and models equipped with groundbreaking folding screens. CES 2020 has been marked by the arrival of the first-ever laptops to be equipped with folding screens. For the most part, the new machines are still at the prototype stage, like the ones presented by Intel and Dell. Both of these are hybrid PCs, which when fully open, function like tablets, and in a more classic laptop position allow users to access multiple applications or type using a virtual keyboard.
However, one manufacturer has already gone beyond the prototype stage and is ready to take the plunge with a model that is due to launch this year. At this year's CES in Las Vegas, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo, which is the largest PC vendor in the world, presented the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first-ever PC to be equipped with a 17-inch diagonal foldable screen. Fully unfolded, the device resembles a tablet, while in the classic laptop position, it offers two touch screens (of about 12 inches each) that can display several programs or a virtual keyboard. Lenovo is also planning to add a peripheral keyboard for the device, which will be sold separately. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is expected to go on sale in the US this summer for as little as $2,499.
By the end of the year, Lenovo, probably Dell, and perhaps other manufacturers, will be surfing a new wave of folding-screen PCs. All of the future laptops will be equipped with Windows 10X, a variation of the operating system specially designed for this new category of device.
As a general rule, these first folding-screen models should also be 5G compatible, the other big trend this year. Like the latest smartphones, they will offer an enhanced mobile-user experience with a permanently available high-bandwidth connection while on the move, but will still be able to take advantage of more traditional WiFi services at home or at work.
Once again, Lenovo will be among the first to market with a machine in this category. Christened the Yoga 5G, the new model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip with an integrated X55 5G modem. This gives the computer a slot for a nano-SIM and there is also eSIM support. In addition, the manufacturer has announced a record 24-hour battery life. The Lenovo Yoga 5G is expected to be available in the USA from spring 2020 at prices that start from $1,499.
Among the other much-talked-about machines at the show was the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, a revolutionary hybrid laptop which can be rotated into five different configurations thanks to its double hinge. However, no information was provided on its future availability. Last but not least, yet another spectacular PC, the Asus ROG, which targets gamers, broke new ground as the most powerful 14-inch notebook on the market. It will be available in Q2 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief
- This Indian Scout Bobber Wearing a Flat-Track Body Has a Jaw-Dropping Look