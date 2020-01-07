CES 2020: Nikon D780, Coolpix P950, New Lenses Unveiled; India Prices Revealed

Nikon has made a considerably big splash at CES 2020, taking the wraps off two new cameras that follow up on once-legends of the Nikon camera portfolio. The first of the two is the Nikon D780 full-frame DSLR, which now gets a whole bunch of elements from Nikon's new generation mirrorless cameras. The second of the lot is the Coolpix P950, which improves on overall performance while retaining the insane 83x optical zoom lens. The third and final announcement was of new lenses, which sees Nikon finally expand upon the range of lenses that are available for its new, mirrorless Z-mount cameras.

Nikon D780

The new full-frame DSLR uses the same, full frame, 24.5-megapixel sensor from the Nikon Z6 (which we reviewed and loved). It also borrows a fair bit more from the Nikon Z6, including its 273-point on-sensor phase detection autofocus unit (for live view shooting) that now enables the D780 to offer smart object and eye tracking. Videography abilities have been improved as well, and the Nikon D780 can offer 4K/30p videography with full-pixel readout, as well as 10-bit N-log and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) for professional HDR shooting and post-production.

The D780 gets Nikon's new generation Expeed 6 image processor, and the new generation algorithms that make this mid-range full frame camera perform to the tune of the brand's flagship, the Nikon D5. Continuous shooting is faster as well, at 7fps with mechanical shutter and 12fps with electronic shutter in live view. Native ISO range of the DSLR now goes up to 51,200, and the improved shutter can now shoot even faster, at up to 1/8000". The optical viewfinder, however, remains the same as that of the D750, with 51-point AF and 15 cross points.

In terms of usage features, Nikon claims better weather sealing (at the expense of the in-camera flash), a USB-C port for connectivity and charging, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless transfer and camera control, two UHS-II supported memory card slots, and a tilting, 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen display. The Nikon D780 will be available for purchase in India by end-January, and cost Rs 1,98,995 (body only) and Rs 2,42,495 (with 24-120mm f/4 kit lens).

Nikon Coolpix P950

Nikon's superzoom wonderkid adds new generation features such as 2.3-million dot electronic viewfinder, 4K video recording and RAW photography support, expanding upon what the superzoom camera was already able to do in its previous iteration. It still retains the incredible 83x optical zoom range, which on 35mm-equivalent range equals focal length of a staggering 2,000mm. It still uses the 1/2.3-inch type, 16-megapixel image sensor as before, but the zoom range on offer makes it a compelling option to consider for amateur bird spotters or astro photography enthusiasts. The Nikon Coolpix P950 is priced at Rs 66,995 in India, and will be available for purchase by the second week of February.

New lenses

Nikon has also unveiled two new lenses, with the pick of our focus being on the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S telephoto zoom lens. The premium-end telephoto lens will go on sale in India by end-February 2020, and will be priced at Rs 2,04,995. The second of the two lenses is the 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR for Nikon's F-mount flagship DSLR, offering 2.4x optical zoom in high precision lenses and constant aperture even at maximum telephoto focal length. The ultra-premium lens will go on sale in India by the end of January itself, and expectedly cost a whopping Rs 8,06,995.

