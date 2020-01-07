Take the pledge to vote

CES 2020: Samsung Unveils The Premium Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and starts retailing at $999.99 (~Rs 72,000).

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
CES 2020: Samsung Unveils The Premium Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook made its debut at the CES 2020. (Image Credit: Verge)

South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 device that sets a higher standard in mobile computing at CES 2020. "The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more," Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America said in a statement.

Galaxy Chromebook boasts 13.3-inch AMOLED display, the first-ever featured on a Chromebook, that delivers 4K UHD resolution for incredible picture quality. This is backed up by an Intel UHD graphics chipset. Coupled with a near-infinite screen and slim 3.9mm bezel, this device offers true-to-life visuals for immersive gaming and crystal-clear photo viewing and editing. Available later this year, Chromebook will soon come with HDR400 that delivers high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities.

The speed and efficiency of the latest Galaxy product are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with Intel Wi-Fi 6, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, it also comes with a pen. With this, it is easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone features directly from the laptop. Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
