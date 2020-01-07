CES 2020: Sony PlayStation 5 Logo, Features Shown Alongside PS4, PSVR Sales Figures

Sony has unveiled its official logo for the PlayStation 5, and going by its design, the logo looks a wee bit underwhelming. Sony has chosen to play it safe, sticking to the exact same design as the logos of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. However, the company refrained from revealing any design details of the next generation gaming console, with that set to be under wraps until at least E3 2020. Additionally, Sony has also revealed lifetime sales figures of the PlayStation 4, pegging it as the second best selling gaming console of all time behind Sony's own PlayStation 2.

According to Sony, the company has sold over 104 million PS4 consoles, including the initial PS4 and the rehashes under PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, till date. This pegs it below the PS2, which sold a total of 158 million units in its lifetime. This somewhat suggests that contrary to initial expectations, Sony will not be able to make the PS4 surpass overall sales figures of the PS2, unless it takes a drastic discount route. That seems unlikely, since Sony would likely push for its new console by mid 2020, which is slated to launch by end 2020 with backward compatibility with the PS4.

Standalone rumours have further suggested that the Sony PS5 console will have backward compatibility all the way to the PS1, although that does seem more wishful thinking, than a possibility. Sony used its stage time to talk about some features of the upcoming PS5, which seemingly include 8K graphics abilities, UHD Blu-Ray support, ray tracing, 3D spatial audio delivery, and haptic feedback and adaptive trigger response on the PlayStation 5 controllers. The Sony PS5 is expected to run on an eight core processor based on the AMD Zen 2 cores, and a custom GPU based on AMD Radeon Navi should power the console.

Sony further stated that it has sold over 5 million units of the PlayStation VR, since it was launched back in October 2016. The slow adoption pace falls within expectations, since VR gaming has not really taken off into the mainstream space. More details about Sony's PlayStation 5 are expected to be unveiled in the next few months, leading up to the Sony PS5 launch later this year.

