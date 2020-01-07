Take the pledge to vote

CES 2020: The Alienware Concept UFO is a Nintendo Switch Running on Windows

Can Alienware redefine the portable gaming category with its new concept?

Kunal Khullar

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
The Nintendo Switch is probably one of the most unique consoles out there and considering I own one, I absolutely love it. Nintendo did bring an update, sans the removable joy-cons last year, but Dell is taking the original concept further. Meet the Alienware Concept UFO, a portable Windows gaming console.

The device is an attempt by the company to cram a full-fledged PC in a small chassis without the restrictions of a mobile gaming ecosystem. It will run on Windows giving you access to the large library of games. Overall the form factor is very similar to the Nintendo Switch, having removable controllers on each side of the display, a kickstand. However, you get a bigger display measuring at 8-inches, which makes me wonder how ‘portable’ it will actually be. It can also be hooked to a large screen as well with the two side controllers docked onto a stand to form a single wireless controller. Of course, being an Alienware device, you can expect the design to mimic that of the latest range of gaming notebooks from the company.

Dell hasn’t confirmed the specs of this device yet, and since it has the word ‘Concept’ in its name, this is not going to go on sale. But this is a really good step towards a new gaming device, especially considering the fact that it will be based on the Windows ecosystem. From what I could see and some of the early impressions of reviewers at CES, the device is quite big and clunky. Even the controls are said to be less intuitive. The official unveiling of the device will be happening today at 10AM PST (11.30PM IST) and hopefully we will get to hear more about the features.

