CES 2020: VRgineers' New VR Headset Plays Virtual Reality in Crisp 8K Resolution

VRgineers is known for producing professional grade virtual reality headsets, under the XTAL line of products. At CES 2020, it now has a new VR headset to show, this time with super crisp 8K resolution visuals. The new headset features two super high density displays inside, along with new, improved lenses with 180-degree fields of view, all of which enable super clear and precise visuals. This makes it suitable for specialised application in industries, including air force and flying simulations, automotive industry application, defence, and in case of the new XTAL, NASA.

As described by VRgineers, the new XTAL headset features foveated rendering to optimally use processing power and use precise eye tracking that can run at up to 210fps. The headset also comes with an add-on module for AR mixed reality, and features a couple of high accuracy Leap Motion gesture sensors affixed to the underside of the headset. It also comes with the VirtualLink cable support, for connectivity through USB-C.

The XTAL headset has been designed for engineering use cases of NASA, and is premiering in USA for $8,000. While it is not quite clear if any prospective private customer would also be able to buy it should they feel like, the headset will be on offer for industries that require the high resolution virtual reality technology.

