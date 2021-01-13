CES 2021: Asus Unveils New ROG Laptops Including Flow X13, Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus Duo 15 & More

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, Asus has unveiled its new lineup of Republic of Gamers (ROG) devices, including the new ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, and the Strix Scar 17, along with a new virtual product showcase called the ROG Citadel XV and an XG Mobile external GPU. The new laptops come with new hardware including AMD's Ryzen 5000-series mobile processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The announcements were made at Asus's virtual presentation at the CES 2021 and it is not known as to when these new products will be launched in India.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 is an ultra-portable 2-in-2 gaming laptop that can be paired with a new ROG XG Mobile external GPU. The laptop comes with a Magnesium alloy body and comes with a 'gravity wave' design that is meant to look like running water. The ROG Flow X13 is 15.8mm thick and weighs around 1.3kg. The laptop can be configured with up to a Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Asus ROG Flow X13 has a 62Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of run-time. The laptop comes with a 16:10 touchscreen that is available with a 4K 60Hz option and a full-HD with 120Hz refresh rate option.

The Asus ROG XG is a mobile external GPU designed around the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. The Asus ROG XG can run at up to 150W using its compact vapour chamber cooler. According to the company, the ROG XG is the smallest graphics processor ever and is only 6 percent the size of a typical Thunderbolt eGPU. It weighs 1kg and is said to be the size of a book. Asus has also designed a propriety connector that uses Thunderbolt plus eight dedicated PCIe lanes for the GPU and the integrated IO hub. It also has a built-in 280W power supply and will can the ROG Flox X13 as well.

Asus also introduced its gaming laptop dedicated for esports. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 comes with unique features like an optical mechanical keyboard, a laser-etched lid, customisable 'ammo cap' hinger covers, and a translucent fibre glass material on the keyboard deck. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 comes with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, paired with up to a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX unlocked CPU, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. It has a 90Wh battery with a WQHD display that has a 165Hz refresh rate. Buyers can also opt for a full-HD 300Hz panel. Asus also updated the ROG Strix G family with three new designs, a 7 percent smaller size, and the same 90Wh battery with 100W type-C adapter.

Further, Asus has also introduced its update ROG Zephyrus Duo flagship gaming laptop. The ROG Zephyrus Duo this year comes with a Special Edition update with the same raised ScreenPad+ second screen. The laptop houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU running at 130W with dynamic boost. The ROG Zephyrus Duo SE also gets a new 6-phase power design and up to an overclocked Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 2TB of NVMe storage, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 90Wh battery, and a type-C charger. The laptop comes with two display options - a 4K resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate or a full-HD screen with a 300Hz refresh rate.

Apart from this, Asus also updated its ROG Zephyrus G15 and G14 laptops. The ROG Zephyrus G15 is now 5 percent smaller and 200 grams lighter than its predecessor. It houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a Ryzen 9 5900H CPU, along with a 165Hz dispaly with a 1440p resolution. The ROG Zephyrus has gotten a 20 percent larger glass touchpad with a soft-touch palm rest. The ROG Zephyrus G14 also gets an updated display and the AniMe matri display on the lid can be used to show a new Asus virtual assistant called Omni, that can report system performance stats.

Apart from the new computers and mobile GPUs, Asus also announced the new ROG Claymore II keyboard with a 400mAh hattery, fast charging, and ROG RX Blue or Red optical mechanical switches. There is also a new ROG Gladius II wireless mouse that comes with three connectivity modes, integrated RGB LED lights, and swappable switches. Asus also launched an ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4K resolution.

Lastly, Asus has published a new virtual product showcase called ROG Citadel XV on Steam. The ROG Citadel XV allows users to check-out 360-degree views of various ROG products and check specifications and customisation options, interact with Omni, and also try out a mini-game.