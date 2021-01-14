CES 2021: Asus ZenBook Duo, VivoBook S14, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Dash F15 & Other Products Unveiled

Just a day after unveiling its refreshed ROG gaming laptops lineup, Asus announced its 2021 lineup of preimuim ZenBook and VivoBook laptops during the ongoing CES 2021. Apart from the updated ZenBook and VivoBook laptops, Asus also announced an entry-level gaming laptop under its TUF banner. The new laptops were unveild at a virtual CES 2021 presentation. Asus unveiled the new ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo 15, the VivoBook S14, the Asus TUF Dash F15, and the Asus TUF Gaming A15. The Taiwanese computer maker has used Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs on the new laptops, along with Nvidia's GeForce RTX-30 series mobile GPUs.

The Asus ZenBook Duo 15 comes as the company's flagship laptop. It comes with a big ScreenPad+ second screen that now gets an automatic tilt mechanism that improves usability and airflow. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 4K HDR OLED display and is powered by up to an Intel Core i9 CPU (11th Gen), paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The graphics duties on the new Asus ZenBook Duo 15 are done by an Nvidia GeForce 3070 GPU. The ZenBook Duo 14 also gets the same second ScreenPad+ econdary screen with auto tilt mechanism. The ZenBook Duo 14 comes with Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs along with the option of selecting between an Intel Iris Xe GPU or an Nvidia Ge-Force MX450 GPU. The ZenBook 14 Duo promises up to 17 hours of battery life along with USB type-C charging through its Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Asus also unveiled the new ZenBook 13 OLED, ZenBook 14, and the ZenBook Flip laptops during its CES 2021 presentation. The ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and UM325 feature AMDs Ryzen 5000-series and Intel 11th Gen Core CPUs respectively. Both the ZenBook 13 OLED models weigh the same at 1.1kg and measure 13.9mm in thickness. Both the models have a 13.3-inch full-HD OLED display. The ZenBook 14, on the other hand, has a 14-inch full-HD LED display and comes with many of the same features as the ZenBook 13 OLED models. Further, the ZenBook Flip 15 comes with a 360-degree hinge and a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Asus also launched two new TUF laptops - the TUF Dash F15 and the TUF Gaming A15. The Asus TUF Dash F15 is designed to be a slim and portable laptop. It has been launched in two colour options - Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey. Asus has used the new 11th Gen Intel H-series CPUs on the TUF Dash F15, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics processor. There is up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage on offer (both upgradable). The Asus TUF Dash F15 sports a 15.6-inch screen with up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Asus claims that the TUF Dash F15 has a 16-hour battery life. The Asus TUF Gaming A15, on the other hand, is based on AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia's Ge-Force RTX 30-series GPU. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD screen with a 144Hz or 240Hz adaptive sync display, and comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus also announced a new ExpertBook B9 laptop which is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU and comes with Intel Iris Xe GPU with up to 32GB of RAM, and dual SSDs in RAID. Further, there is also an ExpertBook B1, which comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU. There is also an ExpertCenter D7 SFF compact desktop PC that comes with up to a 3TB hard drive plus a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia Quadro P620 GPU.

During its CES 2021 presentation, Asus also launched three Intel and AMD-based Chromebooks, the Chromebook Flip CX5, Chromebook CX9, and ChromeBook Flip CM5.

Apart from update laptops, Asus also launched a ProArt Display PA148CTV, a 14-inch multi-touch full-HD IPS portable monitor, a ProArt Display PA329CV 32-inch 4K HDR monitor with colour calibration, and a compact ZenBeam Latte L1 wireless projector which is the size of a coffee cup and has built-in speakers. The company also launched a ZenScreen MB16ACV, a 15.6-inch portable monitor with an antibacterial treatment; and the Asus Zen AiO 24 all-in-one desktop PC.

Further, the Taiwanese brand also announced a range of new Wi-Fi routers and network adapters for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.