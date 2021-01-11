CES 2021 Kicks Off Today: How to Watch and What to Expect At the First All-Digital Electronics Show

One of the biggest annual tech events, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 kicks off today. For the first time ever, the CES this year will be an "all-digital" event due to the ongoing pandemic and viewers will be able to watch the livestream online. The event starts today (January 11) and will go on till January 14 and users will be able to livestream the event on the CES 2021 official website. The CES 2021 livestream will be open for both media and the general public, but they will need to register for online event first.

Those who are willing to attend CES 2021 online can register for the event on the official CES 2021 website. According to the guidelines listed on the CES 2021 website, industry professionals and media will be verified through a credentialing process. Registrants may be asked to submit proof of industry affiliation, the website says. Further, viewers need to create a new CES 2021 profile to register and access the digital venue, the website said. The attendees are also expected to be at least 18 years of age. After registering successfully, viewers can log in to their CES 2021 account using their username and password and access the digital venue from the website.

The time has come. The moment you’ve been waiting for.Registration is now open for the all-digital #CES2021 https://t.co/Hri2xZ51Yw pic.twitter.com/zMtUXaE4Tc — CES 2021 (@CES) December 3, 2020

Here are some of the most exciting technologies that will be showcased during the first virtual CES:

Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has sent out invites for CES 2021, saying that it will unveil its new mini-LED display technology. In its invite for CES 2021, TCL also hinted that it might unveil new QLED-driven TVs, sound bars, and other home appliances at the event.

Further, LG is also expected to showcase its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display, which will feature a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as per need.

Accessories brand Amazfit announced that it will introduce "more GTS 2 and GTR 2 products during the CES 2021 event." According to a recent report, the company may unveil new GTS 2e and GTR 2e smartwatches during the show.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a new lineup of Neo QLED TVs or 'quantom dot TV' along with improved backlight system based on mini-LED. Samsung said that it is introducing the new display technology for its flagship 8K and 4K televisions.

Apart from these brand-specific offerings, this year's CES will also focus on several things like 5G, transparent OLED displays (LG will take the centerstage, as mentioned above), and the electrification and digitisation of cars is also said to gain a lot of attention.