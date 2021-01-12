CES 2021: Lenovo Unveils New ThinkPad X1 Range Including The Half-an-Inch Thick X1 Titanium Yoga

Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo has announced a few new additions to its ThinkPad range, headlined by the new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga convertible laptop, along with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 9th generation and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 6th generation. The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is covered in what Lenovo calls 'Titanium material' and is only 0.45-inches thick, making the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga one of the slimmest laptop out there. It also comes with a 2K touch-sensitive display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is powered by Intel's latest 11th Generation Core i7 vPro processors and is Intel Evo certified, meaning that apart from Lenovo itself, Intel also vouches for the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga's performance, battery life, and features. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It includes 5G connectivity and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The display on the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a 13.5-inch panel that supports Dolby Vision HDR. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga has been priced at $1,899 (roughly Rs 1,39,400) onwards in the US and will go on sale later this month.

Apart from the super-slim ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, Lenovo also introduced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. These two ThinkPad X1 devices are the first two laptops to feature Dolby Voice, which Lenovo says will deliver a videoconferencing experience that "feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear." The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 also come with a low blue-light feature, and comes with a fingerprint reader integrated within the power button, along with presence-detection sensors.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 comes with a completely new design, that features a 14-inch display with rear venting and a 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as a wider touchpad and a larger battery at 57Whr. In terms of resolution, buyers will get the option to choose between a UHD or a FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core processors that can be configured till up to Intel i7 vPro, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is priced at $1,429 in the US (roughly Rs 1,05,000) and will go on sale next month.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9 has also been introduced with an all-new design, with many of the same new features as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (gen 9), including the 57Whr battery, support for Dolby Voice, fingerprint scanner/power button integration, and more. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with a 14-inch display and comes with optional support for 5G or LTE, powered by Intel's 11th-generation Core processores and up to 32GB of RAM. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has been priced at $1,569 onwards in the US (roughly Rs 1,15,000) and will go on sale in February.