CES 2021: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 Mobile GPUs for Gaming Laptops Launched

After much speculation, American gaming company Nvidia has launched its new line of GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs for gaming and creator laptops at the ongoing CES 2021. Nvidia said that over 70 laptops from leading brands featuring these new GPUs will be available starting January 26. Over half of the laptops will feature 240Hz screens or better and will be focused on esports, Nvidia said during its presentation at CES 2021.

Nvidia claims up to twice the energy efficiency, and double the video processing speed with the new GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The new lineup includes Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 3080. Out of these, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is claimed to be able to deliver up to 90fps in recent games at 1080p resolution using the highest settings. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU is said to be faster than the previous flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is aimed at laptops with a 1440p resolution display and is also said to be able to allow a 90fps frame rate at Ultra settings at this resolution or 240fps in laptops designed for esports. The top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, on the other hand is touted to be able to achieve 100+fps and is targeted at high-end gaming laptops.

Apart from the new mobile GPUs, Nvidia has also updated its Max-Q features that are aimed at optimising performance and heat in slim laptops. Laptops using the third-generation Nvidia Max-Q will leverage AI that will help the CPU, GPU, and GPU memory to balance power consumption among themselves.

The new Nvidia GeForce 30-series mobile GPUs are based on the Ampere architecture, which uses Tensor cores for enabling ray-tracing and AI acceleration.