CES 2022: Acer Launches New Nitro, Predator Gaming Laptops

With the CES 2022 event finally beginning, Taiwanese PC maker Acer has announced its refreshed line of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops. The company has announced new models of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, the Predator Helios 300, and the Acer Nitro 5. All the three laptops come with Intel’s latest 12th generation CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series processors. The Acer Nitro 5, however, also includes an AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU option. The new laptops will come with one month of free Xbox Game Pass membership.

“Our most popular gaming laptops have been updated with the latest silicon announced at CES," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “Combine that with state-of-the-art cooling technology and high-refresh rate displays and you get exciting laptops that even the most demanding of players will love."

ACER PREDATOR TRITON 500 SE

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) is a “special edition” laptop for gaming and work. On the inside, it comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 RAM. On the outside, the gaming laptop comes with all-metal “spartan-styled aesthetics" that blend perfectly into the workplace or lecture hall. The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is just 19.9 mm thick and houses up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a 99.98Whr battery and has a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and also features a full range of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, ad an HDMI 2.1 port that makes 4K gaming at 120FPS possible by allowing users to plug into an external display.

ACER PREDATOR HELIOS 300

The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) is also equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, 32 GB of DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. There is also a 17.3-inch model with an IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop, according to Acer, comes with a revamped, cleaner chassis. It also comes with a thin light bar below the palm rest which is configurable via PredatorSense that gives the laptop a much-needed gamer aesthetic in a subtle fashion.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box and WiFi 6E connectivity in addition to a healthy range of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 for connecting to external monitors or consoles, a Thunderbolt Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one of which allows users to charge a mobile device even if the laptop is turned off.

ACER NITRO 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most popular gaming laptop series that gives players everything they need to explore and enjoy the latest titles, featuring up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It comes with two M.2 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4) and up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. There is a QHD 165 Hz panel that has a 3 ms response time.

The Acer Nitro 5 can also be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, plus up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. This generation of the Nitro 5 comes with two options, an FHD 144 Hz panel or a 165 Hz QHD Panel, both taking advantage of AMD FreeSync technology. Storage-wise, the AMD processor-powered Nitro 5 features two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots (PCIe® Gen4 x1, PCIe® Gen3 x1).

