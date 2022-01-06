CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus With New Design, 12th Gen Intel CPU Launched

American PC-maker Dell has launched its latest Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop during the ongoing CES 2022 event. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus comes as a premium offering from the company and has been given a fresh design this time around. The laptop comes powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7-1280P processor and has a 13.4-inch full-HD+ display. The laptop also comes with a fresh new design including the keyboard, which now has larger keys with no space between them. Dell also launched a 32-inch UltraSharp video conferencing monitor that has a 4K resolution and a 4K webcam integrated into the monitor. The new monitor comes with a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and features 14 speakers with dual-array microphones.

DELL XPS 13 PLUS PRICE

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available for purchase starting December 2022 and will ship with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop’s price in India is yet to be revealed, and the company says it will announce the prices closer to the launch date of the smartphone. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has been launched globally and will come in two colour options - Platinum and Graphite.

DELL XPS 13 PLUS SPECIFICATIONS

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ “InfinityEdge" display with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 500 nits of peak brightness. Dell has also announced a 3.5K (3,456×2,160 pixels) OLED touch display with 400 nits of peak brightness and an Ultra-HD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) touch display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is powered by a 12th Generation Alder Lake Core i7-1280P processor that comes with up to 14 cores - six performance and eight efficiency cores and 20 threads.

DELL XPS 13 PLUS DESIGN

The laptop also comes with a completely new design as compared to its predecessor. There is a new row of capacitive function keys that can be swapped for multimedia controls. The keyboard has also ditched the island design for a “zero lattice" layout that offers a more compact form factor. This new keyboard does not have space between the keys and the keys are also larger than the ones on its predecessor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.