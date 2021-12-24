CES 2022 Future Hangs In Balance As Company’s Quit Over Omicron Scare: Full List

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is set to be held as an in-person event, to be hosted in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8. With the event dates coming closer and the Omicron threat increasing each day, more and more company’s are pulling out of the event each day. Earlier, company’s like Amazon, Twitter, Meta (erstwhile Facebook), Pinterest and more had cancelled their presence citing Omicron concerns. Now, more company’s have withdrawn from attending the in-person event.

The latest set of companies to pull out of the event include Intel, Google, Lenovo, Hisense, and Waymo. Out of these, Hisense has only cancelled its press conference, but will still have a booth. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has said that it will push forward with the event, despite the cancellations. In a statement, the MD and CEO of CTA justified their decision to push forward. “we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.” Precautions previously announced included required proof of vaccination, masks, and free rapid tests," they said. The CTA said that on Wednesday, December 22, it received 42 exhibitor cancellations. Let us take a look at all the company’s that have cancelled so far:

Meta (erstwhile Facebook)

Twitter

Amazon

Google

General Motors (GM)

Intel

Lenovo

T-Mobile

Pinterest

Waymo

Company’s that are still set to make a presence during the show include Samsung, Sony, LG, Qualcomm, and more.

