Google has announced that it is expanding Fast Pair technology beyond Android smartphones to TVs and smart home devices. In a blog post, the company notes that Chromebook would first receive the support with Fast Pair-enabled headphones in the coming weeks. The technology essentially enables users to set up a connection between earphones/ earbuds with “a single click.” It is similar to how Apple integrates Apple AirPods with iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple TV. Users will get to see a pop-up on the screen when they turn on the headphones, through which they can establish the connection. The announcement was made on the sidelines of CES 2022 that Google could not attend “due to concerns over COVID-19.” Read more.
American PC-maker Dell has launched its latest Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop during the ongoing CES 2022 event. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus comes as a premium offering from the company and has been given a fresh design this time around. The laptop comes powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7-1280P processor and has a 13.4-inch full-HD+ display. The laptop also comes with a fresh new design including the keyboard, which now has larger keys with no space between them. Read more.
At the ongoing CES 2022, Japanese electronics maker Sony has launched the second generation of PlayStation VR, along with a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. The next generation VR headset and VR controller from Sony have previously been teased by the company but the company has announced the official names for the first time during its CES 2022 presentation. Both the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are for the PlayStation 5. Alongside the new controller and VR headset, Sony also announced an exclusive PlayStation VR 2 game named Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is based in the worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Read more.
With the CES 2022 event finally beginning, Taiwanese PC maker Acer has announced its refreshed line of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops. The company has announced new models of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE, the Predator Helios 300, and the Acer Nitro 5. All the three laptops come with Intel’s latest 12th generation CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series processors. The Acer Nitro 5, however, also includes an AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU option. The new laptops will come with one month of free Xbox Game Pass membership. Read more.
Asus to unveil its upcoming line-up for Creators and Professionals tonight. The event will start tonight at 9:30 PM (IST). You can watch the event here.
French manufacturer Withings has unveiled a ‘Body Scan’ at CES 2022 that is capable of calculating fat mass in different parts of the body. It can also measure electrocardiograms and assess nerve activity in a bid to flag up certain chronic diseases. It is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2022. Read more.
The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced an array of new gaming products today, January 5 at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of the Gamers launch event. The PC maker has also announced the launch of a gaming tablet dubbed Asus Flow Z13 that “brings a new level of portability and versatility to PC gaming.” The company has refreshed form factors of the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Strix series that already remains popular gaming laptops among users. Asus ROG further revealed new accessories in the Archer series of gear bags and a new update to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience, where all the new products are available to gamers to explore. Read more.
GPU-maker Nvidia has announced its GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, which comes as the most affordable offering in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series. The company has also announced its new GPUs for gaming laptops – the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti – along with an upcoming flagship chipset, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Separately, Nvidia announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now is getting new games and will be available on more platforms including 5G-enabled mobile devices. Read more.
Intel has announced its latest lineup of 12th Generation “Aldar Lake” chipsets across segments. The 12th Generation of Intel processors have been launched in two categories – the high end 45W H-series models, the 28W P-series models, and the 15W U-series models for different kinds of laptops, respectively. Laptops powered by Intel’s 12 Gen chipsets will be launched later this year. Intel‘s new chips are built on a new hybrid architecture from Intel with heterogeneous cores to laptops. Intel says that the new flagship chip, the Intel Core i9-12900HK is “the fastest mobile processor ever.” Read more.
Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear has introduced ‘Nighthawk RAXE300’ tri-band WiFi 6E router at the CES 2022. The newly-launched router is capable of providing speeds up to 7.8 Gbps, the company said. “We are offering our customers Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E routers to deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their Wi-Fi 6 and latest Wi-Fi 6E devices for the best performance possible,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME and SAARC, Netgear. Read more.
The CES 2022 showcases have begun, as the show starts today amid a massive COVID-19 scare with the omicron variant widespread. For the Consumer Electronics Show, South Korean giant Samsung has revealed a new C-Lab startup lineup that includes technologies for your pets and infant baby’s with a spin on promoting additional wearable tech with safety features. Read more.
In a bid to expand its presence in the premium TV market, South Korean tech giant LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 TV lineup that includes the world’s biggest OLED TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas. Read more.
