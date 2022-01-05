Google has announced that it is expanding Fast Pair technology beyond Android smartphones to TVs and smart home devices. In a blog post, the company notes that Chromebook would first receive the support with Fast Pair-enabled headphones in the coming weeks. The technology essentially enables users to set up a connection between earphones/ earbuds with “a single click.” It is similar to how Apple integrates Apple AirPods with iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple TV. Users will get to see a pop-up on the screen when they turn on the headphones, through which they can establish the connection. The announcement was made on the sidelines of CES 2022 that Google could not attend “due to concerns over COVID-19.” Read more.